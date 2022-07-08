Flags at half-staff July 8, 2022 for former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Flag Lowering - 7/8/22 (former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe)

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities remain lowered to half-staff, in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, July 10, 2022, or first thing Monday morning, July 11.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



