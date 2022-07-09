New year begins for Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park

Scott Wands

The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park thanked Ed Sterner for leading LFP Rotary through a challenging year.





Despite meeting only on Zoom, five new members came on board to continue SERVICE ABOVE SELF in our community.





President Scott Wands will preside over the new rotary year beginning July 1, 2022.



The annual Changing of the Guard dinner was held at the LFP Civic Club on June 30, 2022.





(The event is alternately known as the LFP Comedy Hour as papers and folders went flying, not once, not twice, but . . . and Board Members scrambled to rescue the order.)





With a western theme - yeehah!! - Eldon and Heather Gorke of Acorn Catering provided a delicious barbecued chicken and pulled pork meal with all the trimmings.



So glad to see all our new members in attendance - Maddy Larson, Terry Smith, Jill Brady, Dennis Day, and Kennis Brady - Welcome!





A western theme for the dinner event

Photo by Robin Roat Outgoing President Ed Sterner gave awards to our club officers in recognition for excellent service throughout the 2021-2022 year.



A well-deserved standing ovation erupted as JP Mahar received the Rotarian of the Year award.



Past District Governor Alan Merry saluted the service of Carol Dahl and Mark Phillips, and others not present.



As the baton was passed, incoming-President Scott Wands introduced his new slate of officers.



Two men who exemplify service above self: a big thanks to Past President Ed Sterner, and a big welcome to our 2022-2023 President Scott Wands!! Thank you!!





Please consider joining our vibrant LFP ROTARY CLUB in the quest to serve our community and beyond.

