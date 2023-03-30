Celebrate Earth Day by picking up litter in the Hillwood Neighborhood

It's time to sign up to clean up Hillwood Neighborhood in honor of Earth Day 2023!





In 2021, neighbors collected 385 gallons of trash.





Let's outdo that this year on APRIL 15, 2023 from 10am to 12 noon.





Singles, couples, friends and families are all encouraged to join in (parents will sign wavers for younger kids at check-in).





Sign up by contacting George, HNA treasurer, and tell him your zone choices:

Call or text until April 12: 206-321-4380

Email: geodowns@msn.com

Choose your zone





There will be two sign-in and turn-in locations: Hillwood Park and the Shoreline Park and Ride (see map). There is ample parking at both locations.





Kits including safety vests, litter pickers, buckets and gloves will be provided. Snacks and water will be available, too.



Please note: Litter collecting on Aurora Ave N should not include child helpers. Also, Richmond Beach Rd and 205th will have more trash and traffic than other roads in Hillwood.



Thank you for signing up to CLEAN UP HILLWOOD on April 15!







You may collect trash in your own home zone, or if your zone has been claimed already, please accept another zone (or two!) to work in.