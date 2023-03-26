The Four Freshmen perform April 1, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Bothell High School 18125 92nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
The Four Freshmen stand as America’s most enduring vocal group, with a unique sound that has strongly influenced many acts over the years, including Manhattan Transfer, Take 6, and The Beach Boys.
Staying authentic in their performance for over seven decades and over 25 different members, The Four Freshmen deliver a world of music with pure energy and passion that will take some listeners back to the bygone era of their youth, while introducing others to a brand of vocal harmony entertainment unique to the legendary Four Freshmen.
Tickets here If you purchase tickets before March 29, 2023 at midnight, you can use Promo Code - Four - and purchase 4 tickets for the price of 2!
