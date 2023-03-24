Reminder: Craft show at Senior Activity Center on Saturday includes bake sale, raffle, and a variety of craftspeople

Friday, March 24, 2023

 

Reminder that the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is hosting its annual Spring Fling craft show this Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10am to 4pm at their building south of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE.

Some members have booths at the event but most are not and have a wide and creative variety of handcrafted items for sale.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase - need not be present to win - and baked goods are ready to purchase and take home.

The event helps support the wide variety of activities available at the Center.


