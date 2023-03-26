MoneyTalk for Couples: What are examples of red flags

When it comes to any relationship, aligning on money matters is important as it plays a pivotal role in every aspect of a couple’s life.





There are things you can pay close attention to if you’re early on in a relationship or at a point where you may want to dive into a next step, like marriage or moving in together.





Black suggests watching out for “red flags” when it comes to your partner’s money habits that might point to a future of financial uncertainty.



For instance, pay attention if your partner absolutely doesn’t want to talk about money, or if you find out they haven’t been truthful about their finances. Another red flag is if you notice your partner consistently makes late payments on bills or has bad credit history. This could make getting loans together more difficult.



Finally, if you see that your discussion around financial goals yields different responses, they may be a warning sign as well. It’s imperative to have discussions and build guidelines around money management that work for both of you.





