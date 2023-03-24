Poetry: Climbing the Tree of Life

Climbing the Tree of Life





Climbing from the ground and limb to limb

We see the tree is a lot like you and me.

It grows and shows a life within,

unknown variety of evergreen in LFP

Photo by Vicki Westberg A living thing that will pass in time, A living thing that will pass in time,

But now giving a wider, taller view

As you get higher on its ladder.





Acorns, cones, fruit or flowers will be found

In these fine bowers skyward bound.

You behold early on, a child’s swing,

Birds on the nest or on the wing.

Year to year with and without fear

You encounter many a living thing.





Branch to branch brushing as you pass through

The leaves, the needles scratching, fondling you.

Come the sleet, the snow, the heat, the rain.

Hear the wind now gain in strength.

At length the whispers, squeaks, creaks and groans

Of skin to bark and wood to bones.





As you pass in and out again

A step up the line days and months at a time

‘till you reach the top and behold the view!

To the eye now all is new!





Growth is important, not losing, winning.

Seeing far out and a long way down

From the start of life to the final round.

But is this the end of a beautiful trip?

Or is it the start of a new beginning?





Vicki Westberg

Mar. 19, 2023











