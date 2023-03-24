Poetry: Climbing the Tree of Life

Friday, March 24, 2023

Climbing the Tree of Life

Climbing from the ground and limb to limb
We see the tree is a lot like you and me.
It grows and shows a life within,
unknown variety of evergreen in LFP
Photo by Vicki Westberg
A living thing that will pass in time,
But now giving a wider, taller view
As you get higher on its ladder.

Acorns, cones, fruit or flowers will be found
In these fine bowers skyward bound.
You behold early on, a child’s swing,
Birds on the nest or on the wing.
Year to year with and without fear
You encounter many a living thing.

Branch to branch brushing as you pass through
The leaves, the needles scratching, fondling you.
Come the sleet, the snow, the heat, the rain.
Hear the wind now gain in strength.
At length the whispers, squeaks, creaks and groans
Of skin to bark and wood to bones.

As you pass in and out again
A step up the line days and months at a time
‘till you reach the top and behold the view!
To the eye now all is new!

Growth is important, not losing, winning.
Seeing far out and a long way down
 From the start of life to the final round.
But is this the end of a beautiful trip?
Or is it the start of a new beginning?

Vicki Westberg
Mar. 19, 2023



Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  