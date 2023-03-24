Poetry: Climbing the Tree of Life
Friday, March 24, 2023
Climbing the Tree of Life
Climbing from the ground and limb to limb
We see the tree is a lot like you and me.
It grows and shows a life within,
But now giving a wider, taller view
As you get higher on its ladder.
Acorns, cones, fruit or flowers will be found
In these fine bowers skyward bound.
You behold early on, a child’s swing,
Birds on the nest or on the wing.
Year to year with and without fear
You encounter many a living thing.
Branch to branch brushing as you pass through
The leaves, the needles scratching, fondling you.
Come the sleet, the snow, the heat, the rain.
Hear the wind now gain in strength.
At length the whispers, squeaks, creaks and groans
Of skin to bark and wood to bones.
As you pass in and out again
A step up the line days and months at a time
‘till you reach the top and behold the view!
To the eye now all is new!
Growth is important, not losing, winning.
Seeing far out and a long way down
From the start of life to the final round.
But is this the end of a beautiful trip?
Or is it the start of a new beginning?
Vicki Westberg
Mar. 19, 2023
0 comments:
Post a Comment