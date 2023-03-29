Community Rummage Sale Sunday, April 2, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Community Rummage Sale
Sunday, April 2, 2023
10 am – 2 pm
The Practicing Church
Come on out for a big community rummage sale and be a part of something good in the neighborhood!
The Practicing Church has been sorting through their stuff and is selling it all to raise money to share with neighbors in need. We've got lots of stuff in almost every category: including clothing, household items, toys, books, yard and garden, craft, holidays, and more!
The Practicing Church is a neighborhood church in Richmond Highlands committed to embodying love in the neighborhood for the flourishing of our place and all who live here. We believe that when we all come together to offer our gifts, there is an abundance and no one goes without. Be part of something good in the neighborhood.
