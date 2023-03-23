Lithium-ion battery recycling event Saturday April 22, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Photo by Laura Rivera on Unsplash
On April 22, 2023 from 9:00am to 2:00pm Rotary District 5030 will hold a battery recycling event in Lake Forest Park.

There will be a drop-off site at the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level across from the main entrance. 

Batteries collected there will be taken to the main pick up site at the Bellevue Downtown Park where Redwood Materials, a California company, will collect them for recycling. 

Here is the list of acceptable items.
  • Cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, wireless headphones, power tool batteries.
  • Bluetooth headphones and headsets, keyboards, mouse, digital cameras (pull memory card), e-readers (Kindles and Nooks), game controllers (X-Box, Nintendo, PlayStation), Smartwatches. 
  • Smoke / fire / carbon monoxide detectors IF 10yr without battery changers (ion or photoelectric alarms) 

Generally they will accept lithium-ion and nickel metal hydride batteries - any rechargeable device with a lithium-ion battery

You may bring the entire device with no need to remove battery from the device

Before dropping off a personal device, you should sign out of all your accounts and perform a factory reset.

This is a great opportunity to take care of all these otherwise non-recyclable devices and participate in an important environmental program.



Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
