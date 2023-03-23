Skandia offers Nordic dance lessons at Phinney Neighborhood Center in north Seattle

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Wednesdays, March 29 - May 3, 2023 from 7:15–9pm

SKANDIA NORDIC DANCE CLASS. 

The Nordic dance class continues on Wednesdays from 7:15 to 9pm

This is a chance to learn the basics and variants of schottis, waltz, snoa, hambo, telegangar, and other lovely couple dances, as well as fun mixers that we do at the Friday dances. 

We will also teach any requested dances. 

Lisa Brooks and Elaine Mathies will teach the six-week series from March 29 to May 3.

Singles and couples, and new and advanced dancers are welcome! Previous experience and a partner are not required. We change partners frequently. Bring clean dance shoes with smooth soles and low, flat heels for easy turning. 

Show up any time (not necessarily at the beginning of a series); no need to pre-register. Everybody must be vaxxed and boosted (bring the info), and masked.

The classes are $10 per evening for Skandia members and $12 for nonmembers, or $45 for Skandia members and $55 for non-members for a six-week series. 

Location: Phinney Neighborhood Center, room 1, blue building, 6532 Phinney Ave N, Seattle. Take the 5 bus or park in a PNA lot.


