Jobs: Set-up Assistant at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
The LFP Farmers Market, a food and plant focused market beginning its 18th season, is a friendly, well-established community of long-time vendors and dedicated shoppers. The market is seeking a Community Booth Set-up Assistant for the season.
Read brief description below
Community Booth Set-up Assistant: The Community Booth Set-up Assistant is an integral part of the weekly market process. Position requires a strong, highly responsible individual to load-in and load-out our info and community booth essentials and signage each Sunday. Training provided. Use of personal vehicle required. This is a seasonal, contract position that will start May 14th and run through October 15, 2023.
The position will remain open until filled. However, priority consideration will be given to applications received by Monday, April 10th.
This position has been filled by a volunteer in the past, but is now a paid position. Pay is $120 per market day (average of 1.5-2.5 hours per day).
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building real community in real space in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years.
To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market & the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org
