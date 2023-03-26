Residential fire leaves home uninhabitable and residents displaced

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Aftermath of structure fire. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Fire responded to a residential structure fire in the 16800 block of 12th Pl NE on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Shoreline Fire reports that even after the main fire was extinguished, there was still a great deal of smoke.

The occupants were able to get out without injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist them. The Fire Marshal is investigating.



