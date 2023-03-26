Residential fire leaves home uninhabitable and residents displaced
Sunday, March 26, 2023
|Aftermath of structure fire. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline Fire responded to a residential structure fire in the 16800 block of 12th Pl NE on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Shoreline Fire reports that even after the main fire was extinguished, there was still a great deal of smoke.
The occupants were able to get out without injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist them. The Fire Marshal is investigating.
0 comments:
Post a Comment