Edmonds Beacon: Emilio Estevez directing traffic in Edmonds
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Edmonds Beacon newspaper has a charming story about Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez, and Rick Steves in Edmonds to promote a film, The Way.
In the movie, which Estevez wrote, directed, and produced, Dr. Thomas Avery (Sheen) is an American ophthalmologist who travels to France following the death of his estranged adult son, Daniel, killed in the Pyrenees during a storm while walking the Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James).
According to the Beacon story, while they were shooting the promo for the film, Estevez was helping to direct traffic past the theater!
The film will be released on streaming services and there will be an in person screening May 16, 2023 at the Edmonds Theater 415 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3JQQICi
