A victory for Shorewood Girls Golf Team

Friday, March 24, 2023

Photo by Val Patrick

On a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, March 22, 2023 at Jackson Park Golf Course the Shorewood Girls Golf Team rallied through 9 holes until the last putt dropped to score their first win against Lynnwood HS. 

Players were evenly matched which kept the competition rallying through the round. 

Coach Val Patrick said, “We have a young team, and our team has girls who are playing competitive golf for their first time ever. They persevered, stayed patient and played their very best, and each player kept a positive attitude.”

“Golf takes a lot of practice. I believe in every player on the team and it’s exciting to see their improvement each week.”

Emily Zhang was the medalist for this week's match.  



