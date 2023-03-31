Neighbors organize to spruce up Northcrest Park on April 22, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023

Neighbors working at Northcrest Park
Photo by Patricia Hale

Neighbors show Northcrest Park some Love in honor of National Volunteer Week and Earth Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10am until noon.

Meet at the north entrance, 827 NE 170th, Shoreline WA 98155

Playground at Northcrest Park
Photo by Patricia Hale

Everyone is invited to attend this kick-off event of a long term project to promote park health and prepare for installation of native plants.

All ages welcome. You must register.

For details and registration, go to:
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/466/



