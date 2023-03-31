Neighbors organize to spruce up Northcrest Park on April 22, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
|Neighbors working at Northcrest Park
Photo by Patricia Hale
Neighbors show Northcrest Park some Love in honor of National Volunteer Week and Earth Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10am until noon.
Meet at the north entrance, 827 NE 170th, Shoreline WA 98155
|Playground at Northcrest Park
Photo by Patricia Hale
Everyone is invited to attend this kick-off event of a long term project to promote park health and prepare for installation of native plants.
All ages welcome. You must register.
For details and registration, go to:
https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/466/
