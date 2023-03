The Third Place Commons Community Breakfast Is Back and You’re Invited

Third Place Commons is excited to announce the return of the beloved annual community breakfast to the Commons space. Third Place Commons is excited to announce the return of the beloved annual community breakfast to the Commons space.

A delicious breakfast courtesy of Honey Bear Bakery

A fun, fast-paced live auction

Presentation of the Friends of the Community Award

Live music from our breakfast house band, Glen Milner and Alisa McFeron of The Milner Family Fiddles

A joyful reunion with your Commons community

The opportunity to provide vital support to Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!

You are cordially invited to join in the fun at this popular annual gathering of community in support of Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.The “Back in the Commons Again” Annual Community Breakfast will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7am.Tickets are $50 per person, or get a table of eight for $375. Get your tickets here. All proceeds benefit Third Place Commons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, its flagship program the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, and hundreds of other free events each year, including live music with an open dance floor every Friday and Saturday night.Your support makes it all possible, so get your tickets today!