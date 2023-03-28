The Third Place Commons Community Breakfast Is Back and You’re Invited
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Third Place Commons is excited to announce the return of the beloved annual community breakfast to the Commons space.
You are cordially invited to join in the fun at this popular annual gathering of community in support of Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.
The “Back in the Commons Again” Annual Community Breakfast will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7am.
Don’t miss:
- A delicious breakfast courtesy of Honey Bear Bakery
- A fun, fast-paced live auction
- Presentation of the Friends of the Community Award
- Live music from our breakfast house band, Glen Milner and Alisa McFeron of The Milner Family Fiddles
- A joyful reunion with your Commons community
- The opportunity to provide vital support to Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!
Tickets are $50 per person, or get a table of eight for $375. Get your tickets here.
All proceeds benefit Third Place Commons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, its flagship program the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, and hundreds of other free events each year, including live music with an open dance floor every Friday and Saturday night.
Your support makes it all possible, so get your tickets today!
