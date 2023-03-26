Registration begins Monday for Spring Continuing Education classes at Shoreline Community College
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Visit the full online course catalog to see the courses offered this quarter or sign up to receive the printed brochure by mail!
Continuing Education is an open learning community that offers affordable, non‑credit courses for those who are interested in short‑term personal enrichment and professional development opportunities.
Summer Camps and Sport Camps
The college also hosts a variety of summer camps and sports camps for children and youth.
