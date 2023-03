Photo courtesy WSDOT Spring is here! And while there is some snow forecast for the passes in the next few days, winter is starting to get in our rearview mirror. Spring is here! And while there is some snow forecast for the passes in the next few days, winter is starting to get in our rearview mirror.





And with that, a reminder that the deadline to remove studded tires is March 31.





There are no plans to extend the deadline - that usually takes a major statewide snow event, and that isn't in the forecast.





Businesses that remove studded tires tend to get really busy the closer the deadline gets so please don't wait until the last minute, as it can be a $137 fine after that date.





--WSDOT