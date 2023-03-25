Shorewood girls varsity tennis wins over Lake Stevens and Jackson

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Senior co-captains, Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold

Successful start to Shorewood girls tennis season

The Shorewood girls tennis team opened their season with a 7-0 straight sets victory over WesCo 4A Lake Stevens on Friday March 17th.

Led by senior co-captains Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold, the team swept all four singles and all three doubles without losing a set. Consistent shotmaking and great overall match strategy led to a dominant non conference win.

Senior Lindsay Rand
Shorewood 7, Lake Stevens 0
At Lake Stevens H.S.

Singles
  1. Rylie Gettmann (S) def. Angie Olson 6-0, 6-1; 
  2. Emily Lin (S) def. Karen Bookspun 6-0, 6-0; 
  3. Lindsay Rand (S) def. Ava Robinson 6-0, 6-1; 
  4. Sophia Serwold (S) def. Cora Jones 6-3, 6-2. 
Doubles
  1. Mari Brittle-Alex Mignogna (S) def. Ruchika Sansuddi-Liesel Kuhrau 6-1, 6-1; 
  2. Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura (S) def. Erin Wright-Anisa Yaser 6-1, 6-1; 
  3. Amelia Uran-Reece Johnson (S) def. Alyssa Storbakken-Bella Daer 6-1, 6-1.
Sophomore Rylie Gettmann
A test for both powerhouse teams

The Shorewood girls team traveled to Jackson for an early season match up with one of the best teams in WesCo 4A.

Shorewood won a very close match, 4-3, over the Timberwolves. The team was led in singles wins by sophomore Rylie Gettmann, 2022 WIAA 7th in state, and senior co-captain and WIAA state doubles qualifier, Sophia Serwold.

Also winning were number 1 doubles, sophomore Mari Brittle and junior Alex Mignogna, and number 3 doubles, juniors Amelia Uran and Reese Johnson.

Shorewood 4, Jackson 3
At Jackson H.S.

Singles
  1. Rylie Gettmann (S) def. Isha Handa 6-3, 6-4; 
  2. Kirthika Sasikumar (J) def. Emily Lin 1-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1; 
  3. Gracie Schouten (J) def. Lindsay Rand 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; 
  4. Sophia Serwold (S) def. Venya Pillai 6-3, 7-6 (8-6). 
Doubles
  1. Mari Brittle-Alex Mignogna (S) def. Nithi Byreddy-Eshana Singh 6-3, 7-5; 
  2. Kayla Shin-Jasmine Wijaya (J) def. Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; 
  3. Bridget Cox-Emilia Garibay Romero (S) def. Marianna Augustine-Sofia Crespo 6-1, 6-2.

--Story and photos by Arnie Moreno


Posted by DKH at 2:57 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  