Shorewood girls varsity tennis wins over Lake Stevens and Jackson
Saturday, March 25, 2023
|Senior co-captains, Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold
Successful start to Shorewood girls tennis season
The Shorewood girls tennis team opened their season with a 7-0 straight sets victory over WesCo 4A Lake Stevens on Friday March 17th.
Led by senior co-captains Lindsay Rand and Sophia Serwold, the team swept all four singles and all three doubles without losing a set. Consistent shotmaking and great overall match strategy led to a dominant non conference win.
|Senior Lindsay Rand
At Lake Stevens H.S.
Singles
- Rylie Gettmann (S) def. Angie Olson 6-0, 6-1;
- Emily Lin (S) def. Karen Bookspun 6-0, 6-0;
- Lindsay Rand (S) def. Ava Robinson 6-0, 6-1;
- Sophia Serwold (S) def. Cora Jones 6-3, 6-2.
- Mari Brittle-Alex Mignogna (S) def. Ruchika Sansuddi-Liesel Kuhrau 6-1, 6-1;
- Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura (S) def. Erin Wright-Anisa Yaser 6-1, 6-1;
- Amelia Uran-Reece Johnson (S) def. Alyssa Storbakken-Bella Daer 6-1, 6-1.
The Shorewood girls team traveled to Jackson for an early season match up with one of the best teams in WesCo 4A.
Shorewood won a very close match, 4-3, over the Timberwolves. The team was led in singles wins by sophomore Rylie Gettmann, 2022 WIAA 7th in state, and senior co-captain and WIAA state doubles qualifier, Sophia Serwold.
Also winning were number 1 doubles, sophomore Mari Brittle and junior Alex Mignogna, and number 3 doubles, juniors Amelia Uran and Reese Johnson.
Shorewood 4, Jackson 3
At Jackson H.S.
Singles
- Rylie Gettmann (S) def. Isha Handa 6-3, 6-4;
- Kirthika Sasikumar (J) def. Emily Lin 1-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1;
- Gracie Schouten (J) def. Lindsay Rand 3-6, 6-2, 6-1;
- Sophia Serwold (S) def. Venya Pillai 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).
- Mari Brittle-Alex Mignogna (S) def. Nithi Byreddy-Eshana Singh 6-3, 7-5;
- Kayla Shin-Jasmine Wijaya (J) def. Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura 2-6, 6-4, 6-2;
- Bridget Cox-Emilia Garibay Romero (S) def. Marianna Augustine-Sofia Crespo 6-1, 6-2.
--Story and photos by Arnie Moreno
