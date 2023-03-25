Nine Shorecrest High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals members competed at the state leadership conference

Shorecrest HOSA-Future Health Professionals
Nine Shorecrest High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals members competed at the state leadership conference in Spokane with about 3,000 other students. 

Six of the students qualified for the International Leadership Conference, taking place in Dallas later this year.

Emotional Well-Being Challenge:
  • Jordan Goggins and Lilli Steiner
Mental Health Promotion - 1st Place:
  • Marta Tekie, Cadence Rotarius, Betel Taddese, and Nuhamin Tesfihuen
Nutrition - 3rd place:
  • Marta Tekie


