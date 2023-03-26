Shorewood journalism students win awards at state conference

Finley Stroh (l) and Ursula Stickelmaier (r) won journalism awards

Five Shorewood Journalism students and their teacher, Kelly Gade, represented the school's newspaper, "The Tempest" at the Five Shorewood Journalism students and their teacher, Kelly Gade, represented the school's newspaper, "The Tempest" at the Washington State Journalism Conference on March 4, 2023 at Mountlake Terrace High School.





They attended informative sessions on everything from podcasting to design to student press law.





Two of the students came home with awards:



Junior Ursula Stickelmaier won the top award (Superior) in the category of Review Writing.

won the top award (Superior) in the category of Review Writing. Senior Finley Stroh won two Honorable Mentions for her work on The Tempest website and for her entry in the News category.





Finley is online editor and Ursula is print co-editor.





Finley will study journalism this fall at the University of Nebraska. Ursula plans to apply to college next fall to pursue journalism and film studies.





