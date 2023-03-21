Seattle Labor Chorus Fundraising Concert April 1, 2023 with guests Jim Page and Al Bradbury

Seattle Labor Chorus singing in the rain





Workers On the Rise - Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

Seattle Labor Chorus Fundraising Concert

Saturday April 1, 2023





Doors open at 4:30pm, Concert 5-6pm and Social 6-7pm

Keystone Church in Seattle

or ONLINE



More Info/Purchase Tickets

Come join us in celebrating songs of working people and 25 years of the Seattle Labor Chorus (SLC)! With special guest Alexandra Bradbury and Seattle's own Jim Page. We welcome everyone, no matter the amount donated. This event is supported in part by the Abe Keller Peace Education Fund.



Our online auction is open until Sunday, March 26 at 11:45pm.



Al Bradbury Alexandra "Al" Bradbury



The Seattle Labor Chorus sings many of her songs!





She is also the editor of Labor Notes, a media and organizing project for activists who want to put the movement back in the labor movement.





Jim Page Jim Page



His improvisations are legendary, and if there’s anything to talk about that he hasn’t sung about it’s just that he was too busy singing about something else.



