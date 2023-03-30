Shorecrest DECA members compete at state - 10 qualify for national competition

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Shorecrest DECA Team members
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Recently, 39 Shorecrest High School DECA members competed at the state competition in Bellevue against 4,200 students from around the state. 

The students represented the Scots well, with 10 students qualifying for the international competition in Orlando next month.

Quick Serve Restaurant Management:
  • Ally Miner
School-Based Enterprise – Food Retail:
  • Abe Denton, Megan McMullen, and Elena Zarodynuk
Project Management - Community Awareness Plan:
  • Shivraj Raichur, Sohum Vohra, and Kayla Trang - Environmental Awareness Week
  • Golha Bozorgi, Cadence Rotarius, and Fiona Reed - THRIVE Mental Health Awareness


