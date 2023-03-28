Website issues at Shoreline Community College after ransomware attack

After a ransomware attack, the main webpages at Shoreline Community College are offline.

On March 20, 2023, Shoreline Community College experienced a ransomware incident that is temporarily impacting certain on-campus operations.





Immediately upon detecting the incident, the college’s IT team took steps to contain the incident, and engaged industry leading third-party cybersecurity experts to help the investigation and restoration processes.





They have also notified local and federal authorities. Administrators, Faculty, and Staff are working proactively with campus partners to continue supporting our students, staff, and members of our community.





Unfortunately, this incident has caused a disruption to several on-campus services.





Therefore, the majority of operations have transitioned to remote work until further notice.





Please note that the campus remains open for those who need it. Safety and Security, along with the Parent Child Center, and Facilities will continue to operate as usual.





SCC teams, in partnership with third-party cybersecurity experts, are working to restore impacted systems as quickly and as safely as possible.



