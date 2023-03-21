Pastor JT Burk joins the ministry of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on March 26

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

JT Burk, Pastor
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
The congregation of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church has been engaged in a search for a new pastor since Pastor Pam Russell retired in August, 2021. 

We are happy to announce that Pastor JT Burk will be joining us for worship beginning on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10am. 

The congregation invites everyone to join us in welcoming our new leader. A formal installation ceremony will be held on April 29th, at 1pm, with the presence of Bishop Shelley Bryan Wee.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 NE 20th Ave. Shoreline, is a congregation of the ELCA, Northwest Washington Synod. 

We welcome all worshippers, and celebrate God’s grace to all humanity, all ethnicities, all cultures, all sexual orientations, and all gender identities. 

For more information, see our website at http://www.princeofpeaceshoreline.com



