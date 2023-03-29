Join Saint Dunstan's for Palm Sunday April 2, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023


Join Saint Dunstan’s as we celebrate Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 10am. Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week and is also called Passion Sunday.

On this day we celebrate Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem with the people waving palms and singing “Hosana!”.

The service continues with the reading of the Passion narrative, the story of Jesus’ last days with his friends, his arrest, and his death.

