LFP Garden Club annual plant sale Saturday May 13, 2023



On Saturday May 13. 2023 from 9am to 2pm the Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale.





All plants are grown by garden club members so will do well in our areas.





This year we will have a large variety of gently used Yard Arts from pots to cute little critters for the yard.. Also lots of gardening books.



We also have a great basket of gardening items and other goodies that we will be offering a chance to win. Tickets $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.



Winner need not be on site to win. We will be calling the winner the next day.











Location: LFP Elementary School37th Ave NE and Ballinger Way NELake Forest ParkWe will have perennials for sun and shade ~ Sedums ~ Ferns ~ Native Plants ~ Grasses ~ Shrubs ~ Bulbs and more.