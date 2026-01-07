Provide input on Shoreline’s Special Events

Provide feedback on Shoreline's special events Have you ever attended Celebrate Shoreline, Hamlin Halloween Haunt, the Dia de los Muertos Celebration, a lunchtime concert, or any of the other Have you ever attended Celebrate Shoreline, Hamlin Halloween Haunt, the Dia de los Muertos Celebration, a lunchtime concert, or any of the other Special Events sponsored by the City of Shoreline throughout the year?





Then we want to hear from you! Even if you haven't attended one of these events, we still want to hear from you.









Please fill-out a short survey on our Engage Shoreline site . The survey closes on January 31, 2026.

Help shape the future of special events in the City of Shoreline. Your insights and ideas will guide us in creating inclusive, fun, and meaningful experiences for our community.





Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to Shoreline, your feedback matters—and will help us plan events that reflect the needs and interests of our valued community.





