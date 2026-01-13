Shoreline School District to place two Replacement Levies on February 2026 Ballot

a replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy and

a replacement Capital Levy for Technology.

If approved by voters, the replacement levies would take effect in January 2027 and would not overlap with the current levies.



Levies require a simple majority (50% plus one) to pass.







Prop. 1: Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy



EP&O replacement levy funding supports school programs and services that are not fully funded by the state of Washington. These include

staffing to maintain class sizes,

professional development,

multilingual learner programs,

inclusive learning supports,

school-based student support staff,

transportation,

athletics,

performing arts, and

extracurricular activities. The current EP&O levy provides approximately 16.5% of the district’s General Fund operating revenue.



The proposed EP&O levy would collect between $39 million and $46.5 million annually over four years, with tax rates estimated between $1.67 and $1.72 per $1,000 of assessed property value, depending on year and assessed valuation growth.



Prop. 2: Capital Levy for Technology (Tech Levy)



The proposed replacement tech levy would fund:

maintenance and replacement of student and staff devices,

network infrastructure and cybersecurity,

classroom technology,

digital curriculum and assessment systems, and

districtwide technology support and training. These are considered capital investments and are separate from operational costs funded by the EP&O levy.



The technology levy would collect $7 million annually from 2027–2030, with estimated tax rates ranging from $0.30 to $0.26 per $1,000 of assessed value over the life of the levy.



Both measures are designed to replace existing levies that expire at the end of 2026, with collections proposed for 2027–2030.



Local Education Funding Context



Washington State funding has not kept pace with rising operating costs or the academic, social, and behavioral services our students require. Since 2021, Shoreline School District estimates that insufficient state funding has resulted in a cumulative gap of approximately $136 million, including shortfalls in salaries and benefits, special education, utilities, and insurance.





Local Education Taxes



Owners of property in Shoreline School District contribute to local education funding with a portion of their property taxes. This funding for local schools goes toward both bonds and levies.





This graph illustrates the total local school taxes collected per $1,000 of assessed property value from 2023 through 2030. The total includes bond repayments, the tech levy and the EP&O levy, including current and proposed amounts.



Tax rates peaked in 2024, followed by decreases in 2025 and 2026 (even with the one-year supplemental levy approved in August). The projected tax rates shown for 2027–2030 reflect estimates if the proposed replacement EP&O and technology levies are approved by voters in February.



Election Timeline



Ballots will be mailed beginning January 21, 2026. Election Day is February 10, 2026, and ballots must be postmarked or returned to a ballot drop box by 8:00pm that day.



Learn More



