Urbanist leaders to meet at The Commons January 25, 2026



On Sunday, January 25, 2026 Urbanist Shoreline is joining The Urbanist to host a conversation with urbanist leaders from around the region.





This event will be a quick and lively series of SHORT presentations covering current policy opportunities and setbacks, advocacy focuses, and opportunities to get involved in the coming year. Come learn, have fun, and get inspired!

PLEASE NOTE THE LOCATION CHANGE: due to the high number of RSVPs already, we will now be at the main stage at Third Place Commons. Plenty of room! Tell your friends!Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 4-6pm