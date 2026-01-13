January recipe from Town & Country Market: Slow-Cooker Veggie Lentil Soup
Tuesday, January 13, 2026
From Town & Country Market: Detox yourself with a protein and fiber-rich soup that's both hearty and easy to make. Packed with protein and fiber, big flavors and a creamy finish.
Name: Slow-Cooker Veggie Lentil Soup
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 4 Hours
Yield: 6-8 Servings
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup chopped carrot
- 1 cup chopped red potato
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup green or brown lentils
- 1 cup red lentils
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups water
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 cups spinach
- In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high heat and add the onion, celery, carrot, red potato, garlic, and salt and pepper. Sauté for 3-5 minutes, then add the turmeric, cumin, ginger, smoked paprika and cinnamon and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add cooked vegetable mixture to slow-cooker, and add both type of lentils, vegetable broth, water and tomato paste.
- Cook for 4-6 hours on low, or 3-4 hours on high.
- When ready to serve, mix in almond milk, lemon juice and spinach, top with optional toppings if desired and enjoy.
Topping possibilities include Greek yogurt, sliced jalapeños, diced red onion, chopped parsley and chopped cila.
Recipe from Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way, Shoreline WA 98133
