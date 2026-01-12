Seattle Area Feline Rescue welcomes Sara Price as Interim Executive Director

Sara brings 14 years of experience in animal welfare, along with a background in management consulting in both the United States and United Kingdom.

“I believe in the inherent value of animals and their lives, and the value and joy we bring to one another,” said Sara.

“We love cats and work to improve their lives here at SAFe Rescue, but we do that work through the people who love cats.”

“I have been privileged to see the many people who give up their time and skills to help animals in need,” Price added, “I am very fortunate to be working with a skilled and compassionate team who live our mission on a daily basis through their work.”





SAFe Rescue is located in Ballinger Village on Ballinger Way in Shoreline

Photo courtesy SAFe Rescue

Originally from Ireland, Sara is excited to be leading SAFe Rescue into a strong and resilient year ahead, with plans to increase operational efficiency and expand services to better support cats and the people who care for them.Sara has worked across shelter-based animal welfare, emergency fostering, disaster response, and animal search and rescue. She emphasized her appreciation for the SAFe Rescue community and team.SAFe Board President, Camille Rochester, said “The SAFe Board is grateful to Sara Price for stepping up to serve as interim executive director. Her dedication to the team, the SAFe community, and our mission shines through her every action and word. We look forward to continuing to partner with her in this new leadership capacity!”