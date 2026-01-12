Business Spotlight: FRONT DOOR Creative
Monday, January 12, 2026
Opening Doors Through Storytelling: Meet Laura Buzard with FRONT DOOR creative
Unlocking marketing and business development strategy for small businesses
Behind many of Shoreline’s most meaningful businesses and organizations are powerful stories waiting to be told. FRONT DOOR creative, based in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood, partners with purpose-driven professionals to help them clarify their message, strengthen their creative direction, and move forward with confidence. Through thoughtful strategy, storytelling, and design, FRONT DOOR creative supports local changemakers behind the scenes, helping their voices reach the people who need to hear them most.
Q & A with Laura Buzard, Founder of FRONT DOOR creative
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: I saw small business owners who were passionate about their work, but who needed support in their creative direction, messaging, and business strategies. I realized that I could bring a blend of vision and accountability to help my clients move away from overwhelm and up to the next level.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: I help purpose-driven organizations and professionals by crafting communication strategies that open doors. Many of my clients are doing amazing work right here in Shoreline. I support them behind the scenes, shining a light on their messages.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: I've lived in Shoreline for 20+ years, and have been on the board of the Shoreline Farmers Market for five years. I love where I live.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: I believe that storytelling can unlock a connected and compassionate future, where every voice is heard, valued, and makes an impact. Everyone has a story to share.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: Watching my clients tell their stories, expand their businesses, and celebrate their impact.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: I partner with my clients, getting to know their businesses and dreams deeply so that our strategic and design work together truly captures their voices and connects with their customers.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
A: Network! Meet up in real life. That’s where the magic happens.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: I look forward to helping more leaders translate their vision into clear growth. From high-level strategy to project management and message implementation, I can provide the tools to help teams build confidence and succeed. I’m here to help Shoreliners get the support they need for their projects, businesses, or organizations.
Q: What is your Happy Place in Shoreline?
A: At the Shoreline Farmers Market, buying fresh carrots.
Connect with FRONT DOOR creative
Richmond Highlands, Shoreline, WA
206-501-8079
frontdoorcreative.com
laura@frontdoorcreative.com
Instagram: @frontdoorcreative
