Local American Legion group sponsors Red Cross blood drive January 21, 2026
Monday, January 12, 2026
|The Legion hall hosted a previous blood drive
Photo by Doug Cerretti
Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 9:30am to 4:00pm Wednesday, January 21, 2026.
By Doug Cerretti, Blood Program Leader
Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion will host an American Red Cross blood drive Wednesday, January 21, 2024.
Hosting a blood drive coincides with The American Legion’s core values of giving back to the community, not only to veterans and their families but also to the community in which we live.
With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.
Blood supplies are low so please consider donating blood. You can sign up for American Red Cross Blood Drives at www.redcrossblood.org. By using the sponsor code "Shoreline", you can quickly get to the blood drive at Post 227 to sign up. Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.
The American Red Cross and the NFL are partnering for the seventh year during National Blood Donor Month this January. Donate between January 1-25, 2026, to automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area, as our thank you for helping during the critical post-holiday time!
|The postage stamp “Giving Blood Saves Lives” was Issued March 12, 1971 at a time when blood donations were not keeping up with demand. The stamp was meant to raise awareness of blood donor programs, thus increasing needed donations.
Health emergencies don’t pause for holidays or game day. Donors are needed now: Step off the sidelines and roll up a sleeve to help patients in need.
The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 6-9, 2026), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.
