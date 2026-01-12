Free snow boots and snowsuits for Shoreline Schools students at The Works

Does your student need snow boots or snow pants? Come and get them!!!

Photo courtesy The Works





The Works is located on the north side of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 ! Enter the north parking lot off of 1st Avenue NE (just south of the tennis/pickleball courts). Once in the parking lot, drive straight until you have to turn right. Then as you continue straight ahead, past the maintenance building, you'll see our blue door and the sign for The Works.

​

The Works is a free student clothing room that provides high quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing and self-care items to Shoreline School District children. Shoreline families can bring their children to “shop” for gently used, stylish clothing.

The Works is open on Wednesday night from 6:30-8pm (arrive by 7:30pm to shop).