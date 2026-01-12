Free snow boots and snowsuits for Shoreline Schools students at The Works

Monday, January 12, 2026

Photos courtesy The Works

Does your student need snow boots or snow pants? Come and get them!!!

Look here before you buy any!

Photo courtesy The Works

The Works is open on Wednesday night from 6:30-8pm (arrive by 7:30pm to shop).

The Works is located on the north side of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155!  Enter the north parking lot off of 1st Avenue NE (just south of the tennis/pickleball courts).  Once in the parking lot, drive straight until you have to turn right. Then as you continue straight ahead, past the maintenance building, you'll see our blue door and the sign for The Works.
The Works is a free student clothing room that provides high quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing and self-care items to Shoreline School District children. Shoreline families can bring their children to “shop” for gently used, stylish clothing.


Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  