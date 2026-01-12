After Minneapolis woman killed - more than 550 protest ICE at Shoreline-Edmonds line

Crowds at the 205th & Aurora intersection

Photo by Pamela Mieth

Residents from those and several surrounding communities came to call for justice for Good and the end of aggressive, armed ICE agents acting as a de facto private force for the administration in cities across the country, which has resulted in several alarming and even fatal incidents.





This mother and son shared messages about ending ICE

Photo by Pamela Mieth

Signs on a number of other topics, such as U.S. actions in Venezuela, and threats toward Greenland and NATO allies were also on display.





Crowds lined the west side of Aurora

Photo by Pamela Mieth

The huge turnout brought out first-time sign-wavers and regular attendees of the Social Justice Sundays sign-wavings held almost every Sunday at the corner of Aurora Avenue North and N. 205th St., as well as multiple generations of many families.





Photo by Pam Cross Pouring rain starting halfway through did little to dissuade their determination to send a message - received enthusiastically by innumerable cars driving through the busy intersection.





Everyday Activists, Indivisible Shoreline WA and other local groups teamed up to spread the word on short notice about the opportunity to join with others and share their feelings on the event of last week.





It was just one of more than a thousand protests planned across the nation this weekend.





Zipper pull was symbol of

Norwegian resistance during the

Nazi occupation of WWII

Photo by Pamela Mieth The two women are friends who came together.





The one on the left has a zipper pull she got at a protest the day before that is attached with a paperclip.





It was apparently a sign the Norwegian resistance used during that country's occupation during WWII to signal to others. Though they said it worked for quite some time but then, eventually the Nazis figured it out.