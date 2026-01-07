Shoreline man on mobility scooter struck and killed on NE 175th January 3, 2025

At about 7:00pm on Saturday January 3, 2026, KCSO deputies working in the City of Shoreline received 911 calls regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.





This occurred along eastbound NE 175th St near 11th Ave NE.





The collision occurred on NE 175th near 11th NE

Deputies and Shoreline Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. They found that a man in his 70's had been riding a mobility scooter on the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.





Despite lifesaving efforts performed, he eventually died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle (a small sized SUV) remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.





The KCSO Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit (MARR Unit) was called out to take over the investigation per KCSO policy regarding serious injury and fatal vehicle accidents.





The King County Medical Examiner’s Office (KCMEO) also responded to the scene and has identified the pedestrian as 78 year old Michael James Berger of Shoreline. Cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.





MARR Unit will attempt to identify the cause of the accident or sequence of events leading up to the crash. The case remains open and active under KCSO case #C26000238.





