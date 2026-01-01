Stewardship Foundation work parties at Five Acre Woods and Grace Cole

Thursday, January 1, 2026

Park Volunteer Work Parties
January 10 & January 17, 2026

Volunteers at Five Acre Woods
Five-Acre Woods – January 10, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm
18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155

NOTE: This session was rescheduled from the first Saturday of January due to the holiday. 

Volunteers will help with restoration at Five-Acre Woods, a new hidden gem in the community. 

Activities include removing invasive plants such as ivy, blackberry, and bamboo, trail building and maintenance, and planting trees and native species.

Volunteers at Grace Cole Nature Park
Grace Cole Nature Park – January 17, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm
16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155

Join us at Grace Cole Nature Park for a morning of volunteer restoration work. 

These work parties are a great way to get outside, get some exercise, and help maintain the park for everyone to enjoy. 

You will be inspired by how this community gem continues to flourish.

Join the Stewardship Foundation and your neighbors to help protect and improve these beautiful local parks.

Learn more on the www.lfpsf.org


