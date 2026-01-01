Stewardship Foundation work parties at Five Acre Woods and Grace Cole

Park Volunteer Work Parties

January 10 & January 17, 2026

Volunteers at Five Acre Woods





Volunteers will help with restoration at Five-Acre Woods, a new hidden gem in the community.







Volunteers at Grace Cole Nature Park Grace Cole Nature Park – January 17, 2026, 9:00am to 12:00pm

16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155



Join us at Grace Cole Nature Park for a morning of volunteer restoration work.

These work parties are a great way to get outside, get some exercise, and help maintain the park for everyone to enjoy.





Join the Stewardship Foundation and your neighbors to help protect and improve these beautiful local parks.



Learn more on the





You will be inspired by how this community gem continues to flourish. Learn more on the www.lfpsf.org Activities include removing invasive plants such as ivy, blackberry, and bamboo, trail building and maintenance, and planting trees and native species.

NOTE: This session was rescheduled from the first Saturday of January due to the holiday.