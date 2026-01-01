Sessions for English Language Learners at Shoreline Library - free and no registration

Thursday, January 1, 2026

Two different sessions scheduled at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Talk Time: English Conversation Practice
Shoreline Library
Tuesdays, 6:30-7:45pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE

Practice speaking English with other English language learners and trained conversation helpers. All levels are welcome.

Registration not required.

English Language Learners (ELL) Classes
Shoreline Library
Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30pm: January 7 – April 1, 2026
For adults.
Cost: FREE

Learn English reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

Most suitable for beginner-level learners.

Registration not required. Walk-ins welcome. Space is limited.


