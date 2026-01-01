Sessions for English Language Learners at Shoreline Library - free and no registration

Shoreline LibraryTuesdays, 6:30-7:45pmFor adults.Cost: FREEPractice speaking English with other English language learners and trained conversation helpers. All levels are welcome.Registration not required.Shoreline LibraryWednesdays, 6:30-7:30pm: January 7 – April 1, 2026For adults.Cost: FREELearn English reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.Most suitable for beginner-level learners.Registration not required. Walk-ins welcome. Space is limited.