Sessions for English Language Learners at Shoreline Library - free and no registration
Thursday, January 1, 2026
Two different sessions scheduled at the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Tuesdays, 6:30-7:45pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Practice speaking English with other English language learners and trained conversation helpers. All levels are welcome.
Registration not required.
Shoreline Library
Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30pm: January 7 – April 1, 2026
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Learn English reading, writing, grammar and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.
Most suitable for beginner-level learners.
Registration not required. Walk-ins welcome. Space is limited.
0 comments:
Post a Comment