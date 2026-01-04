Woman injured by gunfire near N 128th St and Aurora on January 3, 2026









The 29 year old told officers that while working on Aurora and speaking to a potential customer, she heard an argument followed by nearby gunshots. While running away from the gunfire, she got shot in the leg.The victim, who was with her friend at the time of the shooting, flagged down a passing motorist and got a ride to NWH.Officers found the shooting scene, including multiple shell casings and a small blood trail belonging to the victim. They processed the scene and notified detectives in the Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU). The Real Time Crime Center found relevant video evidence.The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police have not made any arrests at this time. This continues to be an open and active investigation assigned to GVRU.Incident Number: 2026-2062