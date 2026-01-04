Wild Waves to close after nearly 50 years in the Pacific Northwest









“We are thankful for our guests, team members and the community of Federal Way for supporting Wild Waves and creating so many thrills and great memories with families and friends,” says Kieran Burke, president and owner of Premier Parks. Wild Waves will open as scheduled on May 23, 2026, and close permanently on November 1, 2026.





Burke says the company is committed to a full final season, and all 2026 passes, tickets and group events will be honored. The closure affects roughly 35 full-time employees and about 800 seasonal workers, many of them teens getting their first jobs.



For parents who grew up going to Wild Waves and later brought their own kids, the news marks the end of a favorite all-ages, all-weather summer crowd-pleaser. From water slides and wave pools to Fright Fest in the fall, the park has been woven into family routines since 1977.



Jeff Stock of EPI Realty Holdings says new plans for the property are in the early stages. “We recognize the deep history and emotional connection many residents have with the park, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition while planning a project that will bring meaningful, lasting benefits to the area.”



For now, families have one more summer — and one last fall Fright Fest — before Wild Waves becomes a Northwest memory.







