Third Place Commons holds board game nights for Deaf & Hard of Hearing

Deaf & Hard of Hearing residents at The Commons

Photo courtesy Third Place Commons

Our first Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHH) Board Game Social in December was a big hit—and we're excited to keep it going!

Join us for the next one on Friday, January 2, 2026 from 5–9pm in the Commons. These socials happen every first Friday of the month, so mark your calendar!



♟️ Board games will be available, or bring your own favorite

🍴 Food available in the Commons

🎶 Live music starts at 7pm





Photo courtesy Third Place Commons

Come play, connect, and have fun in a welcoming space for the DHH community and friends.












