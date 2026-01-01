Third Place Commons holds board game nights for Deaf & Hard of Hearing
Thursday, January 1, 2026
|Deaf & Hard of Hearing residents at The Commons
Photo courtesy Third Place Commons
Our first Deaf & Hard of Hearing (DHH) Board Game Social in December was a big hit—and we’re excited to keep it going!
Join us for the next one on Friday, January 2, 2026 from 5–9pm in the Commons. These socials happen every first Friday of the month, so mark your calendar!
♟️ Board games will be available, or bring your own favorite
🍴 Food available in the Commons
🎶 Live music starts at 7pm
|Board game night for Deaf & Hard of Hearing
Photo courtesy Third Place Commons
Come play, connect, and have fun in a welcoming space for the DHH community and friends.
Questions? Contact Brandon Cross at bcross@HSDC.org
The Commons is on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.
