Bella's Voice thrift store soft opening December 31, 2025
Thursday, January 1, 2026
When we set out to open this second location, we had a goal to get it open by the end of the year...cutting it a bit close, don't you think?! 😅
Thank you for supporting our mission and growing with us! We are now open to the public:
18420 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Store Hours: 9.00 AM – 5.00 PM
Donation Hours: 9.00 AM – 5.00 PM
___
Please note that our Shoreline store hours currently differ from our Lynnwood store hours.
We are still hiring, and nearly all of our employees are still in training, so we kindly ask for your patience as you visit, donate, and shop with us! 🫶
0 comments:
Post a Comment