Providence Swedish Edmonds welcomes its First Baby of the New Year

First baby of 2026 at Swedish Edmonds

Katie and Tim Hawkins and Callahan Townes Hawkins

Photo courtesy Swedish Edmonds

EDMONDS, WA, Jan. 1, 2026 – Less than 11 hours into 2026, staff in the EDMONDS, WA, Jan. 1, 2026 – Less than 11 hours into 2026, staff in the Birth Center at Providence Swedish Edmonds 21601 76th Ave. W helped deliver their first baby of the New Year.

Providence Swedish has served the Puget Sound region since the first Providence hospital opened in Seattle in 1877 and the first Swedish hospital opened in 1910. The two organizations affiliated in 2012 and today comprise the largest health-care delivery system in Western Washington, with 22,000 caregivers, eight hospitals and 244 clinics throughout Western Washington – from Everett to Centralia.









At 10:19am, Marysville residents Katie and Tim Hawkins welcomed a baby boy. Their new son, named Callahan Townes Hawkins, weighed 9.8 pounds and measured 20.67 inches long. After a four-hour labor, Callahan was delivered by OB/GYN Randolf Bourne, M.D.The couple are excited to introduce Callahan to his sister Berkeley, 2, their two dogs – Pre, a 9-year-old Vizsla and Chester, a 5-year-old French Bulldog – as well as extended family across the U.S. and Canada. Katie, who is from Canada, is a nurse and stay-at-home mom. Tim, who is a South Carolina native, is an engineer at Boeing.In celebration of the momentous birth, Providence Swedish Edmonds gave the Hawkins a congratulatory newborn gift basket. There were 1,361 babies born at Providence Swedish Edmonds in 2025.