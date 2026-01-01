Lake Forest Park Climate Conversation January 10, 2026
Thursday, January 1, 2026
For the first topic of our series, we focus on the specific climate risks we face in Lake Forest Park.
- What are these risks?
- How does our city’s Climate Action Plan protect us?
- What will be the roles of the City of LFP’s new Climate Coordinator (hiring in process, information here)?
- What can we learn from our neighboring city of Kenmore about implementing our Climate Action Plan?
Also enjoy coffee, light refreshments, and ideas for hands-on local actions you can take to support trees, pollinators and student climate activities.
Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.
