Lake Forest Park Climate Conversation January 10, 2026

Join Us for Lake Forest Park Climate Conversations, a quarterly information and discussion series presented by the LFP Climate Hub.

What are these risks?

How does our city’s Climate Action Plan protect us?

What will be the roles of the City of LFP’s new Climate Coordinator (hiring in process, information here)?

What can we learn from our neighboring city of Kenmore about implementing our Climate Action Plan?













For the first topic of our series, we focus on the specific climate risks we face in Lake Forest Park.Want to learn more? Come to the LFP Climate Hub in Third Place Commons on January 10, 2026 at 10:30am, where our panel of experts will discuss risks and planning in LFP, and answer your questions.Also enjoy coffee, light refreshments, and ideas for hands-on local actions you can take to support trees, pollinators and student climate activities.