Hillwood Sharks win City Tournament! 🏆

Monday, January 5, 2026

Back: Coach Emily, Declan, Joseph, Jack, Adrian, Cody, Coach Erin. 
Front: Garrett, Henry, Drew, Tae, Luca, Alex, Cedar
Photo @juanroblesphotography 

The Hillwood Sharks defended their title as the U12 Gold City Tournament Champions by winning the SYSA City tournament for the second year in a row!

This team is made up of a group of talented local 6th grade boys, and is coached by Emily Artim & Erin Nystrom.

The championship game was played on Saturday December 20, 2025; and was the end of an undefeated season for the Sharks! Congrats to this amazing team!


