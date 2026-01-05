Hillwood Sharks win City Tournament! 🏆

Back: Coach Emily, Declan, Joseph, Jack, Adrian, Cody, Coach Erin.

Front: Garrett, Henry, Drew, Tae, Luca, Alex, Cedar

Photo @juanroblesphotography

The Hillwood Sharks defended their title as the U12 Gold City Tournament Champions by winning the SYSA City tournament for the second year in a row!





The championship game was played on Saturday December 20, 2025; and was the end of an undefeated season for the Sharks! Congrats to this amazing team!







This team is made up of a group of talented local 6th grade boys, and is coached by Emily Artim & Erin Nystrom.