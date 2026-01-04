Innis Arden Women’s Collective to hear from Dr. Darshana - Pelvic PT at meeting January 15, 2026

Innis Arden Women’s Collective

DR. DARSHANA's - PELVIC PT

Menopause & Bladder — Pelvic Tone in Times of Hormone Transition



We are honored to begin the new year with an empowering discussion on pelvic health, and vitality during hormonal changes featuring local expert Dr. Darshana Pelvic PT!









This is a perfect way to start 2026 with knowledge, energy, and renewed focus. Bring your questions for an enlightening evening.



Format: Dr. Darshana is a local pelvic health specialist focused on pelvic floor strength, bladder function, pain, and recovery across perimenopause and menopause. She’ll offer practical strategies for maintaining pelvic tone, supporting bladder health, and building strength during hormonal transitions.This is a perfect way to start 2026 with knowledge, energy, and renewed focus. Bring your questions for an enlightening evening.Format:

6:50 PM — Doors open

7:00 PM — Roundtable Discussion We’ll begin promptly with an open, thoughtful space for sharing what’s present for each of us—ideas, insights, curiosities, and reflections from the month. This is a time to listen, be heard, and draw strength from the collective wisdom in the room.

7:45 PM — Guest Speaker + Q&A Please arrive by 7:00 PM — we’d love to begin the evening with everyone present.



We’ll begin promptly with an open, thoughtful space for sharing what’s present for each of us—ideas, insights, curiosities, and reflections from the month. This is a time to listen, be heard, and draw strength from the collective wisdom in the room.Please arrive by 7:00 PM — we’d love to begin the evening with everyone present.

Bring something to eat or snack on as we will NOT be serving food.

Bring some friends!

Free as always.





• Optional RSVP: amely@amelydesigns.com (helps us plan seating!)





We look forward to being with you— for thoughtful conversation, new insight, and continued connection.





Warmly,

The Innis Arden Women’s Collective Team







Meeting Thursday January 15, 2026 @6:50pm