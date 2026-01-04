Innis Arden Women’s Collective to hear from Dr. Darshana - Pelvic PT at meeting January 15, 2026
Sunday, January 4, 2026
DR. DARSHANA's - PELVIC PT
Menopause & Bladder — Pelvic Tone in Times of Hormone Transition
We are honored to begin the new year with an empowering discussion on pelvic health, and vitality during hormonal changes featuring local expert Dr. Darshana Pelvic PT!
Dr. Darshana is a local pelvic health specialist focused on pelvic floor strength, bladder function, pain, and recovery across perimenopause and menopause. She’ll offer practical strategies for maintaining pelvic tone, supporting bladder health, and building strength during hormonal transitions.
This is a perfect way to start 2026 with knowledge, energy, and renewed focus. Bring your questions for an enlightening evening.
Format:
- 6:50 PM — Doors open
- 7:00 PM — Roundtable Discussion
- 7:45 PM — Guest Speaker + Q&A
This format is designed to foster mutual support, spark new friendships, and create space for thoughtful dialogue around shared experiences.
Location: Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline WA 98177
Bring something to eat or snack on as we will NOT be serving food.
Bring some friends!
Free as always.
• Optional RSVP: amely@amelydesigns.com (helps us plan seating!)
We look forward to being with you— for thoughtful conversation, new insight, and continued connection.
Warmly,
The Innis Arden Women’s Collective Team
