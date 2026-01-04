Rick Steves Virtual 2026 Travel Festival

Europe is always changing. And, while the fundamentals of good travel are perennial, it's smart to prepare for what's new in 2026. That's where the Rick Steves' Europe 2026 Travel Festival comes in!





This five-evening virtual series on January 12–16, 2026 is designed to help travelers brush up on European travel best practices and pick up timely tips for successful trips in the year ahead.



Rick kicks things off with his favorite foodie tips and edible experiences to help travelers plan the best sightseeing for their taste buds.





From there, a host of Rick Steves' Europe travel experts explore how smart travelers can strategize around crowds, enjoy Europe across all seasons, and construct careful itineraries that deliver maximum travel thrills without running travelers ragged.









It's all free, and you can sign up for any (or all) of these timely sessions using the links below. Join us to ensure you're packing along the best information available on your next European adventure!



January 12: A Grand European Food Tour with Rick Steves



6:00pm PT



Eating in Europe is sightseeing for your taste buds, and Rick has cooked up a mouthwatering hour of his favorite foodie tips and tastiest experiences. Together, we indulge in a food tour of London's East End, a cooking class in the Cinque Terre, fine dining in France, sizzling street food in Istanbul, and advice from guest experts (like Fred Plotkin, of Gourmet Italy fame) — plus some morsels from Rick's upcoming 2026 TV specials for dessert. Kick off our five-evening 2026 Travel Festival by joining Rick on this gastronomic thrill ride!



January 13: Managing Crowds & Back Door Discoveries with Robyn Stencil



6:00pm PT



Europe's marquee sights are busy, but travelers can meet this challenge by balancing major attractions with lesser-known (but equally amazing) sights and cities. Join tour program manager and guidebook researcher Robyn Stencil as she offers insights on dodging crowds, discovering hidden gems, and immersing in local cultures — all within the same city! Plus, we catch you up on emerging travel trends — from the impacts of AI to new visa waiver programs to beating heat waves.









January 14: State of European Travel 2026 — Tips, Trends & Updates with Cameron Hewitt



6:00pm PT



Europe is a moving target. And guidebook author Cameron Hewitt offers a candid snapshot of Europe in 2026 — with strategic advice, vivid photos, and instructive travel tales to ensure you're fully prepared for your next trip. Topics include thorny challenges (from soaring prices and extreme weather to "overtourism" woes and Trump-era politics), a rundown of newsy items for 2026 (from Italy's Winter Olympics to Barcelona's Sagrada Família anniversary), and tips on tricky new tech (trip-planning with AI, new border procedures, and more).



January 15: European Travel Season by Season with Lisa Friend



6:00pm PT



Travelers often ask, "When's the best time to travel in Europe?" With seasoned tour guide Lisa Friend at our side, we explore European travel season by season — from the high culture and low crowds of winter to the heat and easy living of summer and from the flowers and festivals of spring to the hues and harvests of fall. Along the way, Lisa shares season-specific travel tips, including great destinations and packing best practices. By the end, one answer will be clear: There's never a bad time to travel in Europe!









January 16: Itinerary Planning with Emily Burks & Gabe Gunnink



6:00pm PT



Transforming a wish list into a day-by-day itinerary for your European vacation isn't just smart, it's fun. From picking your destinations, to choosing transportation to connect the dots, to fine-tuning your plan to fit your timeline and budget — this is armchair travel that becomes reality!





Join Monday Night Travel hosts Emily and Gabe as they dive into the details, share their process for savvy travel planning, and create a workable European trip itinerary in real time! Pack your travel dreams and a notepad to start sketching out your next adventure.











