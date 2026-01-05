Destinations: It's worth a drive for a good coffee house
Monday, January 5, 2026
Blue Ridge Coffee 9925 15th Ave NW, Seattle had its grand opening Sunday from 9am to noon in the Blue Ridge neighborhood of NW Seattle.
The long-awaited coffee house is family-run and occupies the tiny, 1932-built building that was previously operated by Blue Ridge Realty. It has been renovated to accommodate the coffee house's layout. It is just a few blocks from Swanson's Nursery.
Their description of the renovated space:
"Inside, you’ll find a cozy interior that feels like a cross between your favorite neighborhood cafe and a welcoming living room.
"The layout encourages connection—between families, neighbors, and longtime friends.
"We’ve built every detail with intention, from the vintage-inspired furniture and finishes that feel timeless but approachable." (Article: sprudge.com)
Local company True North Coffee Roasters is "a local Seattle roaster known for sourcing exceptional coffee from small, family-owned farms around the world. Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-standing farmer relationships aligns perfectly with our values," according to Blue Ridge Coffee's website.
Also, according to its website, its mission is:
"To create a welcoming space where neighbors become friends and every cup tells a story.
"Rooted in the heart of the Blue Ridge neighborhood, we’re here to serve thoughtfully crafted coffee, celebrate community, and honor the history of the place we call home.
"Whether you're grabbing a morning latte, sharing a few treats with your kids, or winding down with a glass of wine, we’re here to make you feel known, seen, and always welcome."
On the menu, aside from coffee and tea:
- Sandwiches
- Salads
- Soups
- Breakfast biscuit
- Pastries (cookies, cakes, scones, rolls, bagels)
- Ice cream
- Beer and wine (coming soon)
I can’t wait to try their coffee and feel the warm atmosphere inside…once the crowds ease up.
