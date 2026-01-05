Third Place Commons Community Breakfast March 4, 2026 - get tickets now

Monday, January 5, 2026

Get your tickets now!

Join friends and neighbors at the annual Third Place Commons Community Breakfast on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 from 7–8:45am and have fun for a great cause!

Building on the momentum of our 25th anniversary year, we’re honoring the strong roots of Third Place Commons while looking ahead to new ways of connecting through music, dance, creativity and welcoming spaces for all. 

Funds raised at the Breakfast provide vital support for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. 

As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Breakfast is a meaningful way to support the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities that serve the community year-round. 

Enjoy live music, a spirited auction, a buy-it-now table, and a delicious breakfast courtesy of our friends at Honey Bear Bakery.

It’s a fun and uplifting morning – we look forward to seeing you there!

More information and registration here

Interested in sponsoring, donating, or volunteering? Email director@thirdplacecommons.org to get involved.

ThirdPlaceCommons.org

Location: 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 upper level


Post a Comment

