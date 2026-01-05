Third Place Commons Community Breakfast March 4, 2026 - get tickets now

Get your tickets now!





Funds raised at the Breakfast provide vital support for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.





As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Breakfast is a meaningful way to support the hundreds of free performances, events, and activities that serve the community year-round.













Join friends and neighbors at the annual Third Place Commons Community Breakfast on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 from 7–8:45am and have fun for a great cause!Building on the momentum of our 25th anniversary year, we’re honoring the strong roots of Third Place Commons while looking ahead to new ways of connecting through music, dance, creativity and welcoming spaces for all.